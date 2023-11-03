HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a focus on mental health Friday night in Holyoke, with a fundraiser supporting a local organization.

The second seasonal painting fundraiser for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts. Participants had the opportunity to paint their own works of art while raising money for the organization. All proceeds support NAMI’s mission to help people living with mental illness and their families.

“Never a wrong time for mental health awareness, every day brings it. Bring mental health awareness in any way we can, to end the stigma. We are going to do that for NAMI western Mass.,” said NAMI co-president, Kateri M. Walsh.

The event raised $600 to support NAMI’s programs and services.

