Section of North Westfield Street in Agawam closed Thursday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP)- The Town of Agawam’s Department of Public Works has issued a traffic alert for Thursday.

A portion of the southbound lane of North Westfield Street (Route 187) will be closed from 11am to 4pm. The southbound lane will be closed from Parkedge Drive to #837 North Westfield Street.

A detour will be in place starting at the intersection of North Westfield Street at North West Street, only local traffic will be allowed south of the North West Street intersection. Northbound traffic will not be impacted by this closure. The DPW is asking drivers to seek alternative routes.