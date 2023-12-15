CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you as a reminder to be aware of your surroundings while out and about, as theft increases while people are rushing around while shopping.

Shoppers should be cautious this time of year and be aware of their surroundings in parking lots at all times. If you are approached in a parking lot, do not get out of your vehicle, talk to the person through the window and let them know you are calling the police. If something doesn’t feel right, don’t hesitate to call 911 for assistance.

As an example, be on the lookout for anyone claiming there is something wrong with your tire as you open your vehicle’s door. A thief may enter your unlocked car and steal items available inside. Another instance may include a con artist approaching a victim and showing them a cell phone, they then ask the victim to translate something on the phone and when the victim takes the phone to assist the person, someone else approaches and steals the purse and items from the victim’s cart.

Tips to prevent purse theft

If possible, don’t carry your purse inside the store with you. It is encouraged to only bring your essentials in the store such as your wallet, phone, and keys. These things can easily be placed in your pockets and prevent you from being put into dangerous situations.

If you are out shopping, be aware of your surroundings, and avoid being on your phone when walking in the parking lot.

As we head into cooler temperatures a good alternative is to carry your purse under your coat. You can also choose a crossbody purse or a fanny pack so it’s harder to grab. Or secure the purse to a shopping cart so it’s hard to take quickly.

You can also ask if someone from the store is willing to walk you to your car. If someone does try to steal your purse by force or threatens you, it is best to let it go and avoid potential harm. Your property can be replaced, but your life can’t.

If you see any suspicious activity, call 911 immediately.