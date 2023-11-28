CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The most wonderful time of the year is here, but it won’t be if you don’t secure that Christmas tree.

Nearly half of Americans who purchased a real Christmas tree say, they’ve used unsafe methods to bring it home.

According to AAA, if your tree isn’t secured, it can damage your car, and even lead to a crash. Experts say make sure to bring strong rope or nylon ratchet straps to secure the tree down. A vehicle with a roof rack is most ideal, and once its tied down, give the tree several strong tugs from all angles to make sure it won’t go anywhere.

22News spoke with John DeCaro, Co-Owner of DeCaro Landscape Services and Garden Center, Inc. DeCaro says, “Use us, experts, we can tie the tree on the car for somebody. We always help. As long as you can the trunk nice and tight and the back part of the tree nice and secure, its not going to move on the car.”

Also of note, higher speeds can damage the tree, and make it more likely for it to go flying.