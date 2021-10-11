See behind closed doors at Holyoke businesses during Open Door event

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Holyoke businesses are participating in an event for the public to see behind closed doors on Saturday.
The self-guided Doors Open Holyoke tour includes 24 businesses that are allowing the public to “discover hidden architectural gems in the city of Holyoke” for free on Saturday, October 16. Registration is required for either or the two sessions being held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sites open for Doors Open Holyoke:
- MIFA Victory Theater
- Holyoke Children’s Museum
- Holyoke Public Library
- Hotel Jess
- The Cubit Co-work Space
- The Cubit Loft
- Amour Yard
- Holyoke Community College MGM Culinary Arts Institute
- Heritage State Park Visitors Center
- Nueva Esperanza Inc- El Corazón Tour
- International Volleyball Hall of Fame
- Massachusetts Green High Performance Computing Center Tour
- Holyoke Masonic Temple
- The United Congregational Church of Holyoke
- H.H. Richardson Train Station
- The City Hall Ballroom
- The Merry Go Round
- Gateway City Arts
- Holyoke Gas & Electric Robert Barrett Fishway
- Baustein Building
- Massachusetts Academy of Ballet
- Wistariahurst Museum- Carriage House Visitor Center
- Holyoke Rows Sue Ellen Panitch Boathouse
- Open Square
Goody bags are being offered while supplies last at the Visitors Center in Heritage State Park (between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.) or the Holyoke City Hall Ballroom (between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.)