See behind closed doors at Holyoke businesses during Open Door event

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Holyoke businesses are participating in an event for the public to see behind closed doors on Saturday.

The self-guided Doors Open Holyoke tour includes 24 businesses that are allowing the public to “discover hidden architectural gems in the city of Holyoke” for free on Saturday, October 16. Registration is required for either or the two sessions being held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sites open for Doors Open Holyoke:

MIFA Victory Theater

Holyoke Children’s Museum

Holyoke Public Library

Hotel Jess

The Cubit Co-work Space

The Cubit Loft

Amour Yard

Holyoke Community College MGM Culinary Arts Institute

Heritage State Park Visitors Center

Nueva Esperanza Inc- El Corazón Tour

International Volleyball Hall of Fame

Massachusetts Green High Performance Computing Center Tour

Holyoke Masonic Temple

The United Congregational Church of Holyoke

H.H. Richardson Train Station

The City Hall Ballroom

The Merry Go Round

Gateway City Arts

Holyoke Gas & Electric Robert Barrett Fishway

Baustein Building

Massachusetts Academy of Ballet

Wistariahurst Museum- Carriage House Visitor Center

Holyoke Rows Sue Ellen Panitch Boathouse

Open Square

Goody bags are being offered while supplies last at the Visitors Center in Heritage State Park (between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.) or the Holyoke City Hall Ballroom (between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.)