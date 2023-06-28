CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The iconic railroad car restaurant in Chicopee is listed for sale.

The owners of Bernie’s Dining Depot in Chicopee closed their doors in June 2022 after 40 years of serving customers in the distinct railroad car dining room. The restaurant was best known for its large portions of prime rib.

The property located at 749 James Street is now available to purchase or lease. A Hadley-based reality company Premier Realty Group listed the commercial property for sale or lease in April. The property features 0.81 acres with 3,499 square feet of retail space. The railroad car comes with a fully equipped kitchen with professional-grade appliances, and train-style seating.

PHOTOS: Bernie’s Depot in Chicopee

The unique commercial real estate landmark has been listed for $650,000 and is also available for lease at $6,000 a month.