SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In support of historic preservation, Valentine Mansion is hosting a fundraising event in February.

The public is invited to attend the Springfield Preservation Trust’s 2024 Winter Fundraiser titled “For the Love of the City—A Valentine Affair” on Sunday, February 4th.

After a four-year hiatus the Springfield Preservation Trust, a non-profit organization aiming to protect historic properties in the city, announced its winter fundraiser to showcase Valentine Mansion located at 270 Maple Street. The event space is courtesy of the homeowner.

This rare opportunity gives the public full access to the largest single-family home in Springfield, according to Erica Swallow, President of Springfield Preservation Trust. The guided tour shows the 11,102-square-foot mansion built in 1879. It has 30 rooms which includes 12 bedrooms, a 40-foot grand ballroom, and an ornate floor-to-ceiling hand-carved fireplace.

Courtesy of Springfield Preservation Trust

Courtesy of Springfield Preservation Trust

Katherine Prewitt, purchased the Maple Street property on Valentine’s Day 2019 for $540,000 according to public records. She was President of Eversource Energy in 2019 according to her LinkedIn account, and is now CEO and President of Ascend Property Management.

“It is critical that we honor how we got where we are today—one of the best ways to do that is through the preservation of historic buildings,” says Prewitt. “Another great way is by making that history available to as many people as possible. Hosting this event makes both of those objectives possible.”

To attend, the event is $40 per person for Springfield Preservation Trust members and $45 for non-members. It is being held February 4th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. which includes music, hors d’oeuvres, wine, beverages, a silent auction, and tours of the mansion. Visit EventBrite.com for ticketing information.

History of Valentine Mansion

1873-74: House started as a carriage house of Jotham G. Chase, historically known as the Nathan Bill House.

1879: Property sold to Frederick Harris and a contractor converted it into a home in time after Harris married Emily Osborne. It’s historically known as the Frederick Harris House.

1886: First major expansion.

1900: Addition of a ballroom, reportedly built by Italian artisans.

1911: Frederick Harris became president of the Third National Bank of Springfield in 1911 when his father passed away. A hidden vault is located behind the dining room wainscoting which may be due to the Harrises being a banking family.

1910: The Census listed multiple servants who lived on the property, a housekeeper, waitress, cook, and laundress.

1926: Frederick Harris died.

1940: Emily (Osborne) Harris died. Their daughter, Helen (Harris) Smith then moved in and was the last family member to own the house.

1974: Helen (Harris) Smith died. The home was willed the following year to the MacDuffie School for Girls, who sold the home that same year to MaryAnn and Robert Cornell.

1974 – 1984: Cornells lived in and operated the home as an art gallery.

1984: Sold to Thomas A. Valentine and retained ownership through various trusts.

6/21/2005: Listed for sale at $888,800 according to Realtor.com but reduced prices and listing dates through 1/12/2019 when its final relisting price was set at $550,000.

6/1/2011: EF-3 tornado with winds up to 160 mph touched down in Springfield. The side porch overlooking the city was damaged but has since been restored.

2/14/2019: Sold for $540,000 to Katherine J Prewitt

8/28/2020: Listed for sale at $625,000 according to Realtor.com but removed December 15, 2020.

7/12/2023: Listed for sale at $975,000 according to Realtor.com but has since been removed as of January 9, 2024.

2/4/2024: For the Love of the City—A Valentine Affair

The mansion remains well-preserved and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is listed on Airbnb as a rental for weddings, corporate retreats, family reunions, etc. starting at $2,000 per night.