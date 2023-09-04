SEEKONK, Mass. (WWLP) – Seekonk Police asked residents to shelter in place Sunday afternoon while they responded to a mental health crisis.

Just before 3:00 p.m., the Seekonk Police Department posted on the social media platform “X” to avoid the area of Colt Drive. They said that the situation was contained to a single residence.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted just before 7:00 that evening. Seekonk authorities said that the situation was resolved safely.