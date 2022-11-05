BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Ed Markey joined the fight with three days left to Election Day by gathering with democrat candidates in Belchertown to encourage the town to get out and vote.

Markey shared a message of urgency regarding the upcoming election and championed the work that each of the local candidates in attendance do for their constituents. He described the historic importance of the western half of the state to progressive movements and asked voters to once again use their power at the polls to create change. His loudest and clearest call to action was to get out and vote.

“Massachusetts has to respond. Massachusetts has to say that we are a bastion of truth and justice for everyone. We have an incredible array of great candidates out in western Massachusetts that we have to get across the finish line and send a message to the rest of the country,” said Senator Markey.

Senator Markey also made a stop in Northampton Saturday as part of the Voting With Pride rally happening there on Saturday. The rally was aimed at mobilizing the LGBTQ community and making sure they have their voices heard at the polls as anti-gay, anti-trans rhetoric and legislation gains steam nationwide.

The community is a substantial voting block, according to a report by the Human Rights Campaign. The LGBTQ community is on pace to become one of the largest and most influential voting groups in the next 20 years.

22News is your Local Election Headquarters as the 2022 midterms get closer. We will have up to the minute results of local races Tuesday and live coverage from across western Massachusetts on air.