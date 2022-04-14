HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Edward Markey is scheduled to hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. in Holyoke’s ISO New England Inc. to discuss a recent proposal to delay the elimination of the Minimum Offer Price Rule (MOPR) with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The proposal would prevent renewable energy and energy storage for wholesale electricity auctions. If the MOPR is to be set in place, fossil fuel would be systemized in its capacity markets, but appear to be cleaner and cheaper alternatives to provide dependability and save money for Massachusetts residents.

A letter from Senators Markey, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to convince ISO-NE to reject the proposal and support reform of the MOPR instead.

22News will be livestreaming this event.