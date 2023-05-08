BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–State Senator Adam Gomez underwent a kidney transplant last Thursday and is still receiving care at a Boston hospital.

The Springfield Democrat told the News Service Monday he’s not sure when he’ll be discharged from Brigham and Women’s Hospital. But he said his recovery will span about three months, during which time he’ll be performing “light” work duties.

Gomez said the kidney donation happened swiftly last week and his campaign committee intends to release more information on the procedure and kidney disease later Monday.

“I’m grateful, I’m recovering but in all honesty it’s my story to tell and the family that stepped up for me,” he wrote on social media Monday morning. “A father lost his life. To his daughter and family I am extremely grateful. More information soon to come. But please be patient due to my recovery process.”

Gomez serves as the co-chair of the Joint Committee on Cannabis Policy, as well as vice chair of the Joint Committee on Election Laws and the Joint Committee on Racial Equity, Civil Rights and Inclusion. A former Springfield city councilor, he was sworn in this year to his second term in the Senate.