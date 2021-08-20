SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Ed Markey will be in Springfield Friday afternoon to discuss the federal infrastructure bill.

Markey will be joined by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno at Union Station at 1:00 p.m. Included in the bill, a creation of programs that would advance rail services in the state, which could benefit the East-West Rail effort.

Also included is roadway crossing improvements that would help problematic spots like Longmeadow. Not only will that money fund rail improvements and safety, but a number of other infrastructure projects as well.

The bill is currently in discussion in the House of Representatives and, if passed, will head to President Biden’s desk.