DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative James P. McGovern will be visiting western Massachusetts farms on Saturday to survey the flood damage.

Senator Warren and Representative McGovern will also be visiting families that have been impacted by the flooding, according to a news release sent to 22News from Elizabeth Warren Press Office.

They will be visiting McKinstry’s Market Garden in Hadley at 11:30 a.m. and Cieslek Farm in Deerfield at 1:30 p.m.