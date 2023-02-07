SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you happened to receive a surprise card of kindness Tuesday, it’s because this happens to be National Send A Card to A Friend Day!

Holyoke’s MiraVista Behavioral Health Center advocates everyone getting into the spirit of this day, set aside to make those we care about feel better about themselves, words of praise and concern neatly wrapped into a short note.

“Send a card, send a note send an e-gram, to send a note of kindness, to send a note of passion a note of concern that they’re cared about,” said Kimberly Lee, Vice President of MiraVista Behavioral Health Center.

Circle February 7th on your calendar when you would enjoy receiving a card from a friend who values your friendship and who would appreciate your recognition.