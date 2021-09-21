September is bike month in Massachusetts

Whether you are riding a Schwinn adult tricycle or a Schwinn adult bicycle, you must always wear a properly fitting adult helmet for safety.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Events for bicyclists are being held throughout the state in recognition of Bay State Bike Month.

Local organizations including the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission, MassBike, and local community volunteers and civic organizations. are encouraging people to get out an explore while bicycling throughout September. The bike month raises awareness about bicycling for transportation, fun, and exercise.

Bike Month Events in western Massachusetts

Through September 23, colored markers and street chalk are provided to write on a 16′ x 4′ space alongside the Northampton Rail Trail.

The 3rd annual great tree bicycle tour through September 27, is a self-guided tour of 11 majestic trees in Northampton. A map and brochure is available at fntrails.org.

A guided tour is being held on Saturday, September 25 at 10 a.m. in Florence of notable homesteads and landmarks of the mid-19th century. To register visit bikereg.com/utopian-bike-tour.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts will be holding their 11th annual “Will Bike 4 Food” fundraising event on Sunday, September 26. Information about the event, and ways to donate if you can’t participate, can be found on The Food Bank’s Will Bike 4 Food website.

A bike rodeo is being held in at the East Longmeadow High School Saturday, September 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the following activities:

Free bike tune-ups

Helmet fittings

Ride on the bike path

Obstacle Course

Drag Racing

Bike Skill Events with ELPD Bike Cops

Children’s Books

Bike Skill Games

The Great River Ride is being held Sunday, October 10 to help raise funds for the Friends of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail. Choose between four rides: 108 miles, 62 miles, 36 miles, a 36 mile gravel ride or a 30 mile Winery Ride. For additional information visit newhorizonsbikes.com.

For more events throughout Massachusetts visit www.baystatebikemonth.org.

“My family always looks forward to Bay State Bike Month,” said George Kohout of Northampton. “The calendar of biking events planned for the Connecticut River Valley keeps my pedals spinning. It’s also a great opportunity to visit other cities and towns in the region and check out their bike scene. It’s a winning formula; fall weather, outside exercise and supporting a cleaner climate!”

“September is beautiful month for bicycling,” said Jeff McCollough, a PVPC Transportation Planner. “With so many fun activities planned during Bay State Bike Month you have no excuse. So grab a friend, grab your bike, and create your own adventure.”