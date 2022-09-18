Chicopee, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s September, which means it is time for all of the best fall activities like hay rides, corn mazes, football, and of course, apple picking.

Apple picking is fun for all ages, and the more apples you collect means more delicious desserts you can bake like apple pie. Western Massachusetts has an abundance of amazing apple orchards you can visit this fall:

Hilltop Orchards– Richmond

Outlook Farm– Westhampton

Park Hill Orchard– Easthampton

Bashista Orchards and Cider Mill– Southampton

Fern Valley Farms– Wilbraham

Pheonix Fruit Farm– Belchertown

Kosinski Farm– Westfield

Small Ones Farm– Amherst

Kielbassa Orchards– Hadley

Apex Orchard– Shelburne Falls

These are just some of the great apple orchards around western Massachusetts. Now is the time of year to spend with your family, pick apples, and have a great time outdoors.

Some of these orchards ask that you wear face masks and others ask that you do not bring pets. Check with the orchard you want to visit this year before going.