September real estate sales down but property prices up in Pioneer Valley

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley has released it’s latest report on home sales in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties for September 2021 and has found that sales were down but prices were up compared to September 2020.

Across the Pioneer Valley, sales were down down from 605 in September 2020 to 580 in September 2021. The median price was up 12.3 percent from $265,000 in September 2020 to $297,485 in September 2021.

Additionally, properties available for sale saw a decrease, from 974 homes for sale in September 2020 to 628 homes for sale in September 2021.