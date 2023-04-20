WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in West Springfield have their water service back after a water main break earlier this week.

A boil water order is still in effect as the town waits for the results of a second water test to determine if residents’ tap water is safe to drink. In the meantime, the town is warning residents about a water testing scheme where someone claims they can test an individual home’s water for money to bypass the boil water order.

They’re asking residents to wait on official word from the town and turn away any solicitors.