Services available to veterans in East Longmeadow, Hampden, and Wales

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pleasant View Senior Center in East Longmeadow has started holding coffee hours to connect veterans with various services.

The biggest service available to veterans that the director spoke about was Chapter 115 benefits. The new director of Veteran Services for the eastern Hampden district, Michelle Barrett, held the coffee hour to inform veterans in the area about the benefits.

They come through the state and veterans administration and can be used on top of social security. Benefits help low income veterans and include fuel assistance, medical bills, medication, co-pays and more. Michelle says the her chapter 115 veterans get paid monthly to help with needed expenses. There’s also Federal benefits that veterans can access through the center include filing claims for injuries that happened in the military.

“I work with a lot of world war two, Vietnam and a few and far between but I want to get out to the few and far between younger generations that are just coming out right now and they need the help.” Michelle Barrett, Director of Veteran Services eastern Hampdens district

The Pleasant View Senior Center where Michelle’s office is, covers East Longmeadow, Hampden, and Wales.

She says there are over 20,000 veterans in her district and any district veteran or their family member can contact her for help.