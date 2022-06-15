There is no common set of long-haul symptoms, but patients generally report 10 of them most frequently. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – June 15th marks World Elder Abuse Day, a chance to raise awareness and take action against neglect, abuse, and exploitation of seniors in the community.

World Elder Abuse Day was first launched in 2006 by the World Health Organization and the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse at the United Nations. One in 20 Americans over 60 has experienced some form of elder abuse and research shows only one in 24 cases is reported to authorities.

Every year victims of financial abuse lost an estimated $36 billion.

Springfield Mayor Sarno joined with the Greater Springfield Senior Services at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center, to help bring awareness and share important resources that are available for seniors and their families.

If you have reasonable cause to believe that an elder is at risk, please call (800) 922-2275 or visit https://www.mass.gov/how-to/report-elder-abuse to make a report of concern.

Mayor Sarno states, “Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, Elder Affairs Director Sandy Federico and I want to thank Greater Springfield Senior Services for partnering with the city of Springfield to help bring awareness of Elder Abuse and to share information and resources that are available. Elder abuse can be exploiting a senior for financial gains or serious physical or mental harm. It is important to know the scams and signs of abuse and to connect those in need with the appropriate information and resources available.”