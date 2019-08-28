Services held Wednesday for postal driver killed in Longmeadow crash

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Family and friends will gather Wednesday to say their final goodbyes to the postal truck driver from Enfield who was killed in last week’s crash in Longmeadow.

Daniel Nacin was killed when a pickup truck collided head-on with his postal truck in Longmeadow at the end of a police pursuit that began in Connecticut.

Nacin was 59-years-old and had been working for the postal service for 40 years.

Visitation hours will be held at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels in Enfield, from 4 to 8 tonight.

On Thursday, a celebration of life will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Daniel was a long-time blood donor. In his memory, you can donate a pint of blood and save a life.

His family is also asking that instead of flowers, memorial donations be made to your local hospice or the Postal Employees Relief Fund.