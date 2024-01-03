SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News follow-up on an editorial that criticized black community leaders in Springfield for not supporting mayoral candidate Justin Hurst in the November election.

Now those leaders who were called out in the piece are asking for a boycott of the paper. In an editorial written in December’s edition of “African American Point of View“, the paper’s owner Frederick Hurst criticized leaders in the black community in Springfield for not supporting his son Justin Hurst in the November mayoral election. He used terms including “white loving” and “Uncle Tom” to call out politicians, activists, and religious leaders like State Representative Bud Williams, Stone Soul Festival Co-Founder Jay Griffin, Springfield Police Commission member Cee Jackson, and members of the Council of Churches of Greater Springfield.

The Council of Churches of Greater Springfield president is Archbishop Timothy Paul. He told 22News, “We cannot tolerate that kind of language and vitriol in our community. You attack the very people that bring life to our community.”

In this month’s edition of Point of View, Reverend Dr. Atu White wrote an editorial in response called “When The Truth Hurts” that did not include a retraction or apology to the December piece.

Archbishop Paul told 22News that now they’re planning to ask the paper’s advertisers to boycott, “There is a letter that is being drafted and it’s being made available to many people across racial lines that will sign this letter. Then, the letter will be distributed to each of the advertisers. We will also be meeting individually with these advertisers.”

Going after the paper’s advertisers is not the group’s only plan. Some of the pastors who were targeted will no longer offer the free paper at their churches.

“Our objective is, well someone said you’re going to hurt another black man. Well, I think one black man hurting many, many black men and women and white and other races, we cannot afford not to take some action here,” said Archbishop Paul.

Justin Hurst previously told 22News, “My father’s article speaks for itself. I encourage those interested in its contents to get a copy of the Point of View Newspaper and read it for themselves. And, once they finish, they should read it again to make sure they have a thorough understanding of it.”

The Point of View is available for free online.