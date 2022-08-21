CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple brush fires were reported simultaneously in Chicopee State Park Saturday afternoon, requiring the Chicopee Fire Crew’s assistance. Early detection and quick suppression prevented these fires from spreading.

Courtesy of the Chicopee Fire Department.

According to the Chicopee Fire Department, there were simultaneous brush fires in the park at around 3 p.m. Saturday. They were found early and quickly came under control, but it’s a reflection of the dry conditions and elevated fire risk western Massachusetts is facing.

Chicopee Fire says to use caution as there is increased fire danger throughout Massachusetts because of the drought-related increase. That means flames can spread and get out of control quickly. That’s something to be aware of if you’re having a campfire, grilling, or even smoking.