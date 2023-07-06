SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Eastfield Mall will close on Saturday, July 15th and the location is expected to be developed into a mixed-use commercial and retail hub.

The businesses currently housed at the location have been scrambling to find new locations for several months. Multiple community partners, municipalities and economic development organizations have been helping those businesses secure new sites and provide support in getting the new locations ready, some using ARPA and other economic development funding.

The Western Mass Economic Development Council has provided a list of the businesses that will be moving to new addresses across the region:

Agawam, MA

• Incredible Toys – New Location: 270 Main Street, Unit: A

Holyoke, MA

• Donovan’s Irish Pub – 80 Jarvis Road

• Raw Beauty Brand – 141 High Street

• Exotic Scentsations – Holyoke Mall

• Milan Menswear – Holyoke Mall

• Midnight Odyssey Crystals – Holyoke Mall

• Perfume Club, Inc. – Holyoke Mall

Ludlow, MA

• Millennium Nails – 346 West Street

Springfield, MA

• A Blast From the Past & More – 518 Main Street, Indian Orchard

• Bliss Threading Place – 1760 Boston Road

• Blunt Park Universe – Breckwood Shops, 457 Breckwood Blvd.

• Cellular Galaxy – 1924 Wilbraham Road

• Charlene’s Boutique – 180 Eastern Avenue

• Dress for Success Western MA – 45 Lyman Street

• Ethics Beauty Supply – 1400 Boston Road

• GodUs Boutique – 5 Taylor Street

• Mykonos II – 1441 Main Street

• OM Party & Floral Shop (Formerly “A Dollar”) – 1101 Boston Road

• Rapid Cuts Barber Shop – 439 Main Street

• The Capanna – Downtown Marketplace 1365 Main Street

• Tranquility Day Spa and Salon – 1300 Boston Road, Unit B

Wilbraham, MA

• Mall Barber Shop – 2440 Boston Road

• School of Fish – 2133 Boston Road

Enfield, CT

• Calm Panda Smartshop – Enfield Square Mall, 90 Elm Street

• New Age Wrestling – Enfield Square Mall, 90 Elm Street