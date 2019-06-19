Several new businesses opening in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several new businesses have been opening in downtown Springfield this month.

BarKaya Sushi

278 Worthington Street Springfield, Ma

BarKaya is the newest business to open its doors in Springfield. The new Japanese restaurant held it’s grand opening Tuesday night.

Thank you to all who came to the Ribbon Cutting! We’re still here celebrating, stop by! 🥳 @ BarKaya Posted by BarKaya on Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Delaney’s Market

1365 Main Street Springfield, Ma

Another new restaurant is scheduled to open today at 4:00 p.m. with the grand opening of Delaney’s Market. A restaurant that offers fresh and ready serve meals.

MGM Springfield

MGM Springfield saw an increase in revenue during the month of May.

One Springfield resident said the new restaurants opening are a result of the continued success of MGM Springfield.

“It would seem that MGM is doing their part in attracting people to the downtown area. It’s nice to hear that people are helping out pushing forward and taking a chance on Springfield.” Norman Boucher, Springfield

Capture the moments you live for. Our new MGM Live filter is available to all Snapchat users! Check it out this Friday at @mattandkim or anytime you're at MGM Springfield. 🤳https://t.co/V1470ACoNI pic.twitter.com/CDPT45fnC1 — MGM Springfield (@MGMSpringfield) June 17, 2019

What’s on Tap Wednesday

What’s on Tap Wednesday is also a new attraction downtown that provides food, music, and a rotation of featured local breweries at the “What’s on Tap” beer garden.