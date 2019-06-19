Several new businesses opening in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several new businesses have been opening in downtown Springfield this month.
BarKaya Sushi
278 Worthington Street Springfield, Ma
BarKaya is the newest business to open its doors in Springfield. The new Japanese restaurant held it’s grand opening Tuesday night.
Delaney’s Market
1365 Main Street Springfield, Ma
Another new restaurant is scheduled to open today at 4:00 p.m. with the grand opening of Delaney’s Market. A restaurant that offers fresh and ready serve meals.
MGM Springfield
MGM Springfield saw an increase in revenue during the month of May.
One Springfield resident said the new restaurants opening are a result of the continued success of MGM Springfield.
“It would seem that MGM is doing their part in attracting people to the downtown area. It’s nice to hear that people are helping out pushing forward and taking a chance on Springfield.”Norman Boucher, Springfield
What’s on Tap Wednesday
What’s on Tap Wednesday is also a new attraction downtown that provides food, music, and a rotation of featured local breweries at the “What’s on Tap” beer garden.
- June 19th at MGM Springfield
- June 26th at Tower Square Park
- July 10th at The Shops at Marketplace
- July 17th at 1350 Main Street
- July 24th at Duryea Way
- July 31th at MGM Springfield
- More Dates