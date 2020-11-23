Several organizations holding events, donating food to local pantries

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the week of Thanksgiving begins, some local organizations are helping those in need of food with fundraisers.

The Monday before Thanksgiving, multiple organizations raised awareness for food insecurity around western Massachusetts.

The law firm Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan and Blakesley donated 250 turkeys to the Gray House in Springfield.

“We just thought that we could help during this season of Thanksgiving. We’ve all got a lot to be grateful for even during the pandemic and we just wanted to show our support,” said Attorney Charlie Casartello.

Monte’s March, where Monte Belmonte of 93.9 The River walks from Springfield to Greenfield over the course of two days, also began. He raises money during the 43 mile march for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and brings awareness to local hunger.

“We’re seeing the numbers of people who are seeking out food assistance increase pretty dramatically,” said Executive Director of the Food Bank of western Massachusetts, Andrew Morehouse.

Monte’s March stopped at Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen in Chicopee on their way.

“This is not a charity issue. This is an equity issue. Everybody should have enough to eat. We have enough money in this country, we have enough food in this country and we need to make sure that changes happen so that no one goes hungry,” said Belmonte.

Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen said they could not be able to get food on the table to celebrate Thanksgiving without the help of the community.

“Luckily we have a strong community in Hampden County. A lot of people are willing to help out during these times. So a lot of our local businesses have truly stepped up and still made donations,” said Ruben Reyes, Executive Director of Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry.

Rock 102 also started their 52 hour Mayflower Marathon to raise money for Open Pantry.