WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the day after Christmas and you might already be looking to make that return or exchange and plenty of retailers are trying to make it more convenient for consumers to make that return.

Morgan Falzone of West Springfield told 22News she won’t be returning any gifts this year, “No! I loved all of them!”

However, Natalie Alves of Ludlow has a different take, “Nothing ever fits!”

First comes the holiday shopping, then comes the holiday gift returns. Just one day after Christmas and people are already out looking to swap something they didn’t quite love for hopefully something a little better.

“The lines for returning things can be ridiculous,” said Alves.

While that may be the case for some shoppers, retailers are providing plenty of options to help return that unwanted gift. Some have extended return windows for the holidays. For example, if you shopped at Walmart, eligible purchases made on or after October 1 can be returned through January 31, 2023.

When it come to Amazon’s extended return policy this holiday season, anything bought between October 11th and December 25th can be returned until January 31st of next year. If you made an online order, some retailers like Apple accept returns at their stores.

You can also take Amazon returns to a local Kohl’s store without the packing or shipping.

“I love Amazon! They are extremely easy. Some others can be confusing, the limits sometimes,” said Alves.

To make returning a more smooth experience, the Better Business Bureau says:

Get to know the retailers return and exchange polices and if they change for the holidays.

Know the product’s warranty, especially if its an electronic purchase.

Don’t forget to have your receipt, the original packaging and even your ID on hand when making that return.

Some retailers are also offering curbside returns.