STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several roads will be closed on Saturday in Sturbridge due to water line work.

According to the Sturbridge Fire Department, Arnold Road (North of the Senior Center) to Cooper Road will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

This closure will allow the water department to work on a water line that is in the road at 4 Arnold Road.

It is being advised that residents use the Cooper Road side of Arnold Road to access, and avoid the area during that time. Emergency vehicles and school buses will have access.