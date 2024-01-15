Jump To: A–Z Close Menu 123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

DiGrigoli School will be closed Tuesday – 1578 Riverdale St, West Springfield

The 22News Storm Team Weather Alert for light to moderate snow on Tuesday.

Monday evening will be dry, with temperatures in the 20s. There will be some light snow/flurries developing from south to north after midnight.

Tuesday’s 7 a.m. temperatures will be in the 20s. Plan on light snow for the morning commute. You’ll need some extra time to get on the road and when you’re on the road. Freezing rain could coat the roads in a thin layer of ice during the Tuesday evening rush. Light snow showers will follow, with a few fluffy inches of accumulation. Around 2 to 4 inches is likely.

The steadiest snow will happen 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some sleet and or freezing rain may sneak in during the early afternoon in eastern Hampden County. The snow will taper and end 4-7 p.m. There will be a few fluffy inches of accumulation. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Jim Henault of Ludlow has been driving in western Massachusetts for 50 years and sees one common trend during icy and snow conditions, “Driving too fast and maybe on the phone or just not concentrating… you really have to concentrate much more when it’s icy and snowy.”