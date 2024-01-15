CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several schools across western Massachusetts are closed on Tuesday due to the weather conditions.
These schools so far have closings and delays:
A
Athol-Royalston Reg School District
Worcester Schools
H
Hulmes Transportation Services
Hampshire Businesses
M
Mohawk Trail Reg. School District
Franklin Schools
P
Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School
Hampden Schools
Q
Quabbin Regional School District
Worcester Schools
R
Rowe Elementary School
Franklin Schools
S
Sunshine Village
Hampden Businesses
DiGrigoli School will be closed Tuesday – 1578 Riverdale St, West Springfield
The 22News Storm Team Weather Alert for light to moderate snow on Tuesday.
Monday evening will be dry, with temperatures in the 20s. There will be some light snow/flurries developing from south to north after midnight.
Tuesday’s 7 a.m. temperatures will be in the 20s. Plan on light snow for the morning commute. You’ll need some extra time to get on the road and when you’re on the road. Freezing rain could coat the roads in a thin layer of ice during the Tuesday evening rush. Light snow showers will follow, with a few fluffy inches of accumulation. Around 2 to 4 inches is likely.
The steadiest snow will happen 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some sleet and or freezing rain may sneak in during the early afternoon in eastern Hampden County. The snow will taper and end 4-7 p.m. There will be a few fluffy inches of accumulation. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Jim Henault of Ludlow has been driving in western Massachusetts for 50 years and sees one common trend during icy and snow conditions, “Driving too fast and maybe on the phone or just not concentrating… you really have to concentrate much more when it’s icy and snowy.”
22News began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow WWLP-22News on X @WWLP22News and Facebook.