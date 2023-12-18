CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several schools across western Massachusetts are delayed on Monday due to the weather conditions.

These schools so far have a 2-hour delay:

Hampden County

Clifford Granger Elementary- 31 S Westfield Street, Feeding Hills

Mile Tree Elementary School- 625 Main Street, Wilbraham

Stony Hill School- 675 Stony Hill Road, Wilbraham

Soule Road Elementary School- 300 Soule Road, Wilbraham

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for heavy rains, that could lead to flooding, and strong gusty winds Sunday night and Monday.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties until noon on Monday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 7 p.m. Sunday until 7 p.m. Monday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Eastern Hampshire County, Eastern Hampden County, and Eastern Franklin County from 1 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday.

The heavy rain and strong winds will continue Monday, especially during the morning hours. Two to 4 inches of rain is possible so street and stream flooding, along with some river flooding, especially along the Connecticut River, will be possible.

Winds could gust up to around 50 mph so isolated to scattered power outages will also be possible. High temperatures on Monday could get up to around 60 degrees before falling later in the afternoon. The rain and wind will become lighter during the afternoon and evening hours.

Monday night will see lighter rain with low temperatures in the mid to low 30s.

According to MEMA‘s outage map, there are currently just over 29,000 people without power across the state. In western Massachusetts, Wilbraham, Monson, and Brimfield have been hit particularly hard.