Severe storms cause damage for the second time this week

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We flew SkyView22 in the skies over Franklin County Friday on what was a beautiful day. But that was not the case Thursday afternoon when severe thunderstorms moved through Franklin County with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Strong damaging winds knocked down trees in Deerfield. Trees and wires came down on Upper Road making the road impassable. Some trees also came down in people’s yards.

“Just saw sheets of water hitting the side of the house then I started hearing the kids yelling the trees are down the trees are down so thankfully everyone was fine and all our cars and house were fine but it was definitely quite exciting,” said Jonathan Friz of Deerfield.

The wind also snapped off the top of a tree in someone’s yard on Jones Cross Road and part of a roof was blown off a building on Lower Road.