Severe storms caused damage in Hampshire County

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second day in a row strong to severe thunderstorms moved through western Massachusetts and utility companies and tree removal services have been busy over the last couple of days.

The storms rolled through Hampshire County Wednesday evening bringing damaging winds that knocked down trees, large branches and power lines.

Those storms caused tree damage in Hadley. “It was loud, lightning strikes all around here and I didn’t notice this branch had come down until I saw the blue lights in my window and then I came out,” said Andrew Ayres of Hadley.

22News flew Skyview22 Thursday to survey the damage the storms caused on North Lane in Hadley.

The branch had fallen on the wires but it didn’t knock the wires down they were bowing greatly and then Eversource was here fairly soon, sawed it off and that was that.

22News also received quite a few pictures of the lightning from Wednesday evening’s storms as well.