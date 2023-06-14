HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A line of thunderstorms quickly made its way through western Massachusetts early Wednesday evening, causing some damage to trees and power lines.

While damage wasn’t significant from this storm, it serves as a reminder to be prepared for storms as we move into the summer months. MJ Kisiel of Holyoke says she always prepares for severe weather, tying down all umbrellas and patio furniture, prior to a storm coming.

But she wasn’t expecting lightning to strike her home, again. Her property has now been hit, twice. Both times, lightning knocking down trees in her yard, one tree coming down by her garage during a severe thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon.

“It was just a real big crash and I looked out the window and I just saw it was completely across the road, and the wires were down, it was a little scary,” Kisiel adds. Despite those down wires and tree, she didn’t lose power, but she tells us it’s making her want to take more precautions in the event of more severe weather this summer.

Downed wires in trees, like right here in Holyoke can be dangerous to go near, because those wires are often hard to see in the branches and leaves.

The American Red Cross says when ‘thunder roars, go indoors’, that means postpone outdoor activities, find a sturdy building to take shelter, and stay away from glass windows. After a storm hits, and in the event of a power outage, minimize your fire risk and don’t use candles, instead use battery-powered lights or flashlights.

They also say to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning by only using generators, grills, and camp stoves outdoors and away from windows.