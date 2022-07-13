CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with how much rain fell after Tuesday’s thunderstorms.

Heavy rain moved through western Massachusetts Tuesday and while some areas picked up quite a bit of rain some areas didn’t quite as much. Most of our reporting sites didn’t see a lot of rain. Westfield just over a half inch of rain, .37 inches in Westfield, .23 in Pittsfield, and nothing reported in Orange.

As far as rainfall goes for July at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, we’ve only picked up just over a half inch of rain, and normally by the end of the month of July, we’ve gotten around 4 inches or more of rain.

Drought conditions continue across most of western Massachusetts according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

It does look like we have some chances to see some rain over the next day or so but we could use quite a bit more rain as we head toward the end of the month.