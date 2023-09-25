HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The recent rainfall in western Massachusetts has led to a sewage discharge in several areas in Holyoke along the Connecticut River.

Six out of the total of ten combined sewer overflow locations in Holyoke have discharged into the Connecticut River. An estimated 6,532,924 gallons have been released into the river on Monday. The discharge of rainwater, untreated sewage, or partially treated sewage has stopped at this time.

The public is advised to avoid the water in communities bordering the Connecticut River, South Hadley, and Chicopee. This includes swimming, fishing, and boating, for 48 hours after the discharge has stopped due to increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants.

The bulk of the showers and storms will be over Monday afternoon.