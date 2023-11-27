HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The heavy rainfall in western Massachusetts overnight has led to a sewage discharge in several areas in Holyoke along the Connecticut River.

Eleven of the twelve combined sewer overflow locations in Holyoke have discharged into the Connecticut River. An estimated 6,302,890 gallons have been released into the river since 7 a.m. Monday. The discharge of rainwater, untreated sewage, or partially treated sewage has stopped at this time.

The public is advised to avoid the water in communities bordering the Connecticut River, South Hadley, and Chicopee. This includes swimming, fishing, and boating, for 48 hours after the discharge has stopped due to increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants.

Total Rainfall Amounts

Ashfield: 1.4″

Montague: 1.3″

Worthington: 1.2″

Northampton: .6″

Holyoke: .5″

Springfield: .4″

Monday will be a mix of sun and clouds with winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. There is a chance of a few isolated flurries with temperatures in the low to mid-20s.

On Tuesday, there is a chance for a few snow showers or even a snow squall in the late afternoon/evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s.