SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A street water and sewer pipe improvement project started on Locust Street in Springfield Monday morning.

Repairs are being made to water and sewer pipes within Locust Street, extending into a small portion of Mill Street and Main Street.

This project is set to conclude in November of 2023. So keep in mind that construction hours will run in that area from 7 am to 4 pm for a great deal of time.

During construction hours, this section of Locust Street, from Mill Street to Main Street, and Main Street from Locust Street to York Street, will require temporary lane shifts and detours. Street-side parking will also be restricted.

Access to abutting properties will be maintained. Pedestrian and vehicular traffic will be managed with posted signs and police details.