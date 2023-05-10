SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Springfield Fire Department (SFD) was called to a fire at a home on Benton Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to SFD Public Information Officer Captain Drew Piemonte, floor refinishing work was being done in the building and the fire was caused by spontaneous combustion of oily rags. No injuries were reported or persons displaced.

The National Fire Protection Association reports that an average of 1,700 home fires per year are caused by instances of spontaneous combustion or chemical reaction and approximately 900 home fires annually are started when oily rags catch fire.

More information on ways to prevent fires when using combustible liquids can be found here.