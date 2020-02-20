SHARE: Love your pet day photos

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - Voters who look forward to casting their ballots before the day of primary elections can vote beginning on Monday.

Massachusetts will hold its presidential primary on March 3. If you don’t think you’ll be able to vote that day, you or a family member can request an Absentee Ballot. You’ll need to turn in the absentee ballot application by noon on March 2, the day before the primary.