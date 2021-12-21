Sheriffs to receive grant funding for residential substance abuse treatment

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–The state is awarding $215,000 in federal Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) grants to eight Massachusetts sheriff’s offices, including Hampshire and Berkshire County Sheriff’s.

The money will be used to support substance abuse treatment programs for incarcerated persons in the custody of county sheriff’s across the state.

“The RSAT grant awards help individuals suffering from substance misuse issues recover and reintegrate successfully into society,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Our Administration remains committed to addressing the opioid epidemic in Massachusetts by connecting those in need with critical resources to help them in recovery.”

RSAT grant programs enhance the capability of correctional institutions to provide services for incarcerated individuals. Each initiative prepares offenders for reintegration into the communities from which they are from by incorporating reentry planning activities into treatment programs. Beyond incarceration, the programs also assist participants and their communities during the reentry process.

The RSAT grants allocations are listed below: