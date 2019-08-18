Shoppers take advantage of final day of tax-free weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is the last day to take advantage of the tax-free weekend here in Massachusetts.

Shoppers rushed to furniture and appliance stores Sunday to make sure they didn’t miss out on all the bargains.

“I’ve actually purchased a few things on tax-free weekend,” said Michelle Fairman of Springfield. “Whether it be furniture or things for the home definitely want to stock up for sure.”

The sales tax holiday is the one time of the year in Massachusetts you don’t have to pay the 6.25 percent sales tax on furniture and other big ticket items.

But they do have to be under $2,500. It also doesn’t include meals, tobacco products, or marijuana.

If you can’t make it to the stores Sunday, the no sales tax discount does apply to items you buy online.

Raymour and Flanigan in West Springfield offered customers bonus discounts all weekend. Store manager Chris Roy told 22News, “I work hard for my money. I know the customers who come in this store work hard for their’s.”

He wants shoppers to know, “It’s a great opportunity to save the money that Raymour and Flanigan is offering double the tax plus paying no sales tax. I think it’s a win win all around.”

Roy told 22News out of state residents could also benefit from their “tax-free” sales, but they would have to pick up purchased furniture at their West Springfield location.

And as long as you buy your online item by Sunday night, you won’t be charged sales tax. Many stores do have extended hours Sunday so you have some extra time to get out and shop.

Connecticut’s sales tax free week also started Sunday, but it only applies to clothing and shoes, which is not taxed here in Massachusetts.