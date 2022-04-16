WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Shoppers hit the stores early on Saturday, as families across Western Massachusetts prepare for Easter Sunday festivities.

22News spoke with Cheyenne Orengo from Springfield who said her family was getting ready to cook and sit around the table on Sunday to celebrate.

“We’re just getting last minute Easter food things like bread and the stuff we need to get ready for tomorrow,” Orengo said.

The National Retail Federation predicts Americans will spend over 20 billion dollars on Easter weekend this year, which is a decrease over last year’s spending forecast of over 21 billion.

The 2022 NRF Easter Spending Survey shows a gradual increase in spending until this year. The organization citing concerns over inflation as a driving force for consumers to seek the most value per dollar. David Presz from Chicopee told 22News he’s definitely noticed prices rising.

“As high as the sun is flying, yeah. I think a lot of things. But hopefully it will stabilize,” he said. “Remain hopeful. It’s springtime, it’s renewal. Time for things to get better.”

Spending aside, only 13 percent of Americans plan on celebrating Easter virtually this year. That figure is a 62 percent decrease from the holiday in 2020.