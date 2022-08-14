WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As tax free weekend comes to an end many people are celebrating all of the good deals they were able to find in stores.

Stores were quite busy this weekend and people were excited to pinch some pennies on big ticket items like home appliances. Items must be under $2,500 to qualify for tax exemption. The tax-free holiday weekend usually sees an uptick in purchases of items like appliances and furniture.

22News spoke to some shoppers about their tax free weekend shopping.

Anne Nadeau of Springfield said, “I actually purchased a washing machine, so I took advantage of the tax-free weekend. Given the inflation prices, we all need a break and the tax-free weekend definitely helps the economy as well, more people are out there buying because they are getting that break.”

Inflation has been on the top of shoppers minds, many happy to experience some relief this tax weekend

and check some items off of their lists.