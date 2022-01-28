Shopping for milk and bread? See what items may be out of stock

The milk shelf is mostly empty at a Giant grocery store on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Washington. Shortages at U.S. grocery stores have grown in recent weeks as new problems — like the fast-spreading omicron variant and severe weather — have piled on to the supply chain struggles and labor shortages that have plagued retailers since the coronavirus pandemic began. (AP Photo/Parker Purifoy)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You may have noticed empty grocery store shelves, retailers say it’s caused by an overall labor shortage.

22News compiled a list of the most common items that are sold out or very few selections available in local stores. According to the more than 400 comments submitted on the WWLP-22News Facebook page, the following are the most common items missing from store shelves.

Canned cat food Frozen chicken nuggets Juice boxes Formula Dairy items such has half and half Bacon Orange juices Tortellini’s

Ahead of the nor’easter Saturday, milk or bread wasn’t mentioned by anyone, many of the comments on Facebook were able to find the same items fully stocked at a different store.

“It changes every week, but there is always something on my list that they don’t have,” said Dawn LeVay.

“Cream cheese … 100% juice boxes .. chicken nuggets .. cat food .. cat litter,” said Danielle Lynn.

“Juice Boxes, egg noodles, for a while lunchables were impossible to find. Every time I go shopping, there is always something that is sold out in every aisle. Chicken wings and bacon were nearly impossible to find for a while,” said Debra Gilkison.