Shopping for milk and bread? See what items may be out of stock

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You may have noticed empty grocery store shelves, retailers say it’s caused by an overall labor shortage.
22News compiled a list of the most common items that are sold out or very few selections available in local stores. According to the more than 400 comments submitted on the WWLP-22News Facebook page, the following are the most common items missing from store shelves.
- Canned cat food
- Frozen chicken nuggets
- Juice boxes
- Formula
- Dairy items such has half and half
- Bacon
- Orange juices
- Tortellini’s
Ahead of the nor’easter Saturday, milk or bread wasn’t mentioned by anyone, many of the comments on Facebook were able to find the same items fully stocked at a different store.
“It changes every week, but there is always something on my list that they don’t have,” said Dawn LeVay.
“Cream cheese … 100% juice boxes .. chicken nuggets .. cat food .. cat litter,” said Danielle Lynn.
“Juice Boxes, egg noodles, for a while lunchables were impossible to find. Every time I go shopping, there is always something that is sold out in every aisle. Chicken wings and bacon were nearly impossible to find for a while,” said Debra Gilkison.