SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Medical Center had a short power outage on Friday morning.

22News received multiple calls and emails from concerned people who were at the hospital, reporting a power outage.

A representative from Baystate Health said that there was a power outage that lasted about an hour and patient care was not impacted. Eversource was called to help with the power restoration. The cause of the outage was not identified.