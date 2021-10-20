Shortage on car parts have local impact

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a car part shortage in America right now and it’s impacting how long it may take for your car to get fixed.

“I just have a gut feeling it’s just going to get worse it’s not going to get any better. It’s very unfortunate” Ed Malikowski, Manager at Mal Brother’s Autobody

Well now isn’t the best time, auto shops are dealing with a car part supply shortage. One of the car parts supply issues that was made worse by the pandemic is the production of air filters, they’re made with similar materials as face masks so while during the pandemic, the production of masks had to go up, the production of air filters went down.

“It’s not uncommon to wait for parts, weeks, months.” Ed Malikowski, Manager at Mal Brother’s Autobody

Mechanics say a lot of people who worked in a factory warehouse before the pandemic, left their jobs for health reasons once the pandemic ramped up. That’s left a gap in the amount of people who are able to make the parts. It’s not quick to train new hires in the field.

Also because there’s so much demand and so little supply for parts, mechanics are seeing prices increase for what is available and having to search further away for them. With foreign products, there’s a shortage of people to unload the products.

At this point instead of keeping the cars in garages, some mechanics are just making the car driveable until you can get it to your house to wait there until the parts come in.

“Suppliers are trying their best, but you can’t get something that’s not there.” Ed Malikowski, Manager at Mal Brother’s Autobody

Mechanics say they are trying to get your car fixed as fast as possible but now their hands are tied.