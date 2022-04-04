SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council will vote on a historic Fair Share Amendment Resolution Monday.

The Fair Share Amendment is a proposal to add a small tax on annual individual incomes that exceed $1 million. While the amendment is expected to impact fewer than 1-percent of taxpayers, it is projected to raise nearly $2 billion each year for investments in public education and infrastructure improvements.

Voters will cast their ballot for the Fair Share Amendment this November.