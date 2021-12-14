Should Springfield Officer Bigda get his job back?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield suspended-police officer Gregg Bigda was found not guilty of excessive force and civil rights violations.

Bigda was accused of of assaulting and threatening two Hispanic juvenile suspects in 2016 after the teens allegedly stole an unmarked police cruiser and led them on a chase from Springfield to Palmer. Despite his acquittal, Mayor Domenic Sarno doesn’t want him back on the job.

“I’ve seen the video. It’s been a 6 year ordeal. A stain and a dark cloud over our police department. There’s no room on the force for this individual. We have to keep moving not only our police department, but the City of Springfield forward. I think the video says it all.” Mayor Sarno

In a statement to 22News, Bishop Talbert Swan of the Greater Springfield NAACP said he agrees with Mayor Sarno, and quote, “it further sends a clear message that a white officer can be caught on video brutalizing and threatening to murder and plant evidence on citizens and be justified in the eyes of a jury.”

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said they’ll be reviewing trial transcripts before making any decisions on Bigda’s future with the department. Bigda was suspended indefinitely without pay in 2018.