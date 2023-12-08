SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Aid for Israel and Ukraine is currently tied up in the U.S. Senate.

Movement on this aid in the national security package has failed as Republicans demand immigration limits. The Senate voted not to move forward with President Joe Biden’s National Security Package Wednesday after Republicans criticized it for a lack of immigration limits.

The vote was 49-51. The Republicans were joined by Sen. Bernie Sanders who has said he opposes giving aid to Israel. Congressman Richard Neal said it’s important not to give in to the whims of Putin and this unwarranted invasion.

“We are waiting on an agreement in the Senate which I still think the contours of which can be developed. That legislation can get moved to the House and I think coming to the aid of Ukraine is a very important consideration. I think the valor that has been demonstrated by the Ukrainian people and President Zelenskyy is deserving of American support.”

President Biden has accused Senate members of demanding partisan border policies. There are just four working days left before the Senate holiday break.