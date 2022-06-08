CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many across western Massachusetts saw rain Wednesday morning and another round of heavy rain is on the way for Thursday morning.

Western Massachusetts is expecting lots of rain to fall Thursday morning and with it being a nice day Wednesday, you may want to walk up and down your street to make sure drains on the road are clear of any debris.

Some of the benefits of cleaning the storm drains are it allows the water to flow off the roads reducing the risk of flooding, and it also prevents the roads from becoming slick reducing the risk of hydroplaning. Even if it is the smallest stick on the drain, it is best to get it off and keep the drains clear.

Thursday’s 7 a.m. temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s. Be ready for some heavy rain on the morning commute. The heaviest rain will fall 6-9 a.m. There will be enough rain to cause some minor street & stream flooding, especially in urban areas.

Some scattered thunderstorms are likely, too. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination Thursday morning. The bulk of the rain will be done before noon. Scattered to isolated showers are possible through 4 p.m. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

We will be dry and windy on Friday. There is still the chance for rain over the weekend, but our forecast is trending drier.